2 people die in small plane crash near Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed as it was approaching the airport near the Colorado resort town of Telluride on Thursday, authorities said.

The Telluride Regional Airport lost contact with the single-engine plane at about 1:30 p.m. and several witnesses reported seeing it go down, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said. The office said the crash site was found about an hour later and both people on board were dead.

The airport's single runway is located on a top of a mesa at 9,078 feet (2,767 meters) surrounded by high mountain peaks, making it a challenging airport to use.

The Thanksgiving crash comes over a month after two newlyweds from Florida died when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport. Thirty-year-old Costas John Sivyllis and 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar of Port Orange, Florida, died in the Oct. 5. crash in Ingram Basin, east of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains.