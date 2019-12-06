2 passengers killed in Kansas City area crash

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a crash on the eastern edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area, authorities say.

Deputies responded around 4 a.m. Friday to the crash in Grain Valley, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. It says a male and female passenger died at the scene. Their names weren't immediately released. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor.