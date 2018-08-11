2 organizations work to improve lives of Iowa community

NEOLA, Iowa (AP) — Two organizations in the western Iowa community of Neola are trying to improve the lives of the city's older residents so they'll remain in town.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Lookout Village and the Neola Betterment Corporation are also aiming to create community growth.

The Betterment Corporation, which is essentially a housing board for senior citizens, is planning to build seven cottages, four individual cottages and three duplex units for the area's older residents wanting to downsize.

Anna Killpack, who serves with both organizations, says the nonprofit program Lookout Village provides services to its community members by helping them remain in their homes safely and affordably, and encourages social connections. Memberships in Lookout Village are available to seniors and persons with long-term and/or short-term disabilities.

