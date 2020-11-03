2 of Arizona's 9 House races could turn into nailbiters

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Democrats are targeting one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts with a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against the GOP incumbent. Although the party makeup of Arizona’s congressional delegation has been remarkably stable for the past decade, Democrats hope to change that this year with Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, who is challenging five-term Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. less FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Democrats are targeting one of four ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close 2 of Arizona's 9 House races could turn into nailbiters 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — All nine members of Arizona's U.S. House delegation are up for reelection on Tuesday's ballot and most are virtually assured of returning to Washington for two more years, although at least two races could turn into nailbiters.

For the first time in a decade, Arizona Democrats have a realistic shot at nabbing one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts.

The Democrats put forward a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against a wounded GOP incumbent with a slimmer-than-normal campaign account as the Democrats try to extend their control of the congressional delegation in the shifting battleground state.

Dr. Hiral Tipirneni is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

While Arizona has been shifting from solid red to purple, Schweikert seems especially vulnerable after he admitted to a series of ethics violations in July and earned a rare unanimous reprimand from his House colleagues.

“People understand that they deserve somebody better than what they have,” Tipirneni said.

Schweikert isn’t overly worried.

“It may be closer than we’d like but everything looks like we’ll be fine,” Schweikert said.

Arizona's 6th District was once solidly red, but the Cook Political Report, which rates congressional districts by competitiveness, has moved it from leans Republican to a toss-up.

Schweikert easily won his past four elections — by at least 25 percentage points in all but 2018, when he beat another Democrat by 10 points.

Democrats currently occupy five of the nine seats, but Republicans hope Eloy farmer and attorney Tiffany Shedd can oust Democrat Tom O’Halleran in what could be a tight 1st District race.

O’Halleran represents the sprawling district that runs from Flagstaff east to the Navajo Nation and then south to take in parts of the suburbs north of Tucson. That race is the only Democratic seat Cook Political Report rated as lean rather than likely Democratic.

Little change is likely among Arizona’s other seven congressional districts, though there is no shortage of challengers taking on incumbents from both parties.

In the other three heavily Republican districts — the 4th, 5th, and 8th — the GOP incumbents appear poised to cruise to victory.

Rep. Paul Gosar is being challenged by Delina Disanto for the 4th District seat, Rep. Andy Biggs is being challenged a second time by Joan Greene in the 5th District, and Rep. Debbie Lesko faces Michael Muscato in the 8th District.

Incumbent Democrats in four of the five districts the party holds are also favored.

In the 2nd, held by Ann Kirkpatrick, Republican Brandon Martin is underfunded in his effort to take the once-competitive district.

Rep. Raul Grijalva is seeking a 10th term in the 3rd District and being challenged by Daniel Wood. Joshua Barnett faces an uphill fight against Rep. Ruben Gallego in the 7th District and Rep. Greg Stanton in the 9th District is going against Dave Giles.

The party makeup of Arizona’s congressional delegation has been remarkably stable for the past decade, with only the 2nd District flipping between Republican and Democratic control since the addition of the 9th district after the 2010 census.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.