2 of 4 New Mexico gubernatorial hopefuls provide tax returns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two of the four candidates for governor in New Mexico have provided their tax returns in response to a request from a newspaper.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that two Democrats — businessman Jeff Apodaca and state Sen. Joseph Cervantes — agreed to the newspaper's request to provide their tax returns.

But Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Steve Pearce declined to provide tax returns and instead offered the documents they file as members of Congress, which don't provide as much detail.

The newspaper asked each campaign to provide within one week personal income tax returns filed in 2017 and 2018.

Cervantes released six pages of tax returns showing he and his wife paid $163,000 in federal taxes and $26,855 in state taxes for 2016. But the couple redacted their income. Cervantes added that his 2017 return hasn't yet been filed, because he applied for an extension.

Apodaca was the only candidate to release even one year of his personal income tax returns in full. The Albuquerque businessman got an extension for 2017.

His returns for 2016, filed jointly with his with wife, show they had an adjusted gross income of $534,000 in 2016.

In his most recent congressional disclosure, for 2016, Pearce and his wife reported earning between $200,000 and $2 million in capital gains, interest and rent from property and equipment rental companies in southeastern New Mexico. They also reported earning $100,000 to $1 million in capital gains and interest from Lea County Bancshares, where his wife has been a director.

In her congressional disclosure covering 2016, Lujan Grisham reported earning between $15,000 and $50,000 from her stake in Delta Consulting, which she reported selling the following year. Lujan Grisham also reported earning between $2,500 and $5,000 from an office building in Santa Fe.