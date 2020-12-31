2 new officers identified in death of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March.

The new records were released by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday. They identified an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant who helped shove Ellis’ leg to hogtie him while he was handcuffed and prone on the ground and a fifth Tacoma police officer who placed a spit guard over Ellis’ head after he had complained that he could not breathe, the Seattle Times reported.