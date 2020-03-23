2 new Vegas-area virus deaths reported; Nevada total now 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas say two more people have died of the new coronavirus, bringing to four the number of deaths in Nevada from the respiratory disease.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s died while being treated for COVID-19. Both had unspecified underlying medical conditions, officials said. Names were not made public.

Statewide, 245 people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 3,500 have tested negative, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 150 of the positive cases have been in the Las Vegas area, including all four deaths. Officials say they expect more cases will be detected with more testing.

Health officials say most patients exhibit mild or moderate symptoms like a fever and cough. The vast majority recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur.