2 more dengue cases in Miami-Dade; total for year is 14

MIAMI (AP) — Two more cases of dengue fever have been discovered in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total for the year to 14.

The Miami Herald reports that it represents an uptick in reported cases of the mosquito-borne tropical disease. It continues to spread rapidly through Latin America, raising concerns that the number of cases in Miami will continue to rise.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said the latest two cases are geographically linked to a travel-related case, but the department didn't release additional details. Common symptoms of dengue virus include fever and one or more of the following: headache; eye pain; muscle, joint or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding such as nose and gum bleeds.

The disease is spread through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same insect that also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade has had the most cases of locally transmitted dengue in the state this year, with only Broward and Hillsborough reporting other cases — one in each county.