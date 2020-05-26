2 men arraigned after weekend shooting of Monroe officer

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Two young men appeared in court by video Tuesday to face charges in a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer.

Kordney McDonald, 21, was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and other crimes. Kobe Falls, 21, was charged with armed robbery and other crimes.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street Sunday night while investigating a carjacking. She is recovering at a hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

Peterson "ordered them both from the vehicle,” assistant prosecutor Allison Arnold said. “They both ran, and Mr. McDonald struck her with a firearm, fired several shots at her.”

McDonald was denied bail. Falls’ bond was set at $750,000.

“Until I get my lawyer that’s supposed to come to me, I ain’t talking,” McDonald told District Court Judge Jack Vitale.