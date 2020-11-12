2 killed when small plane crashes near North Texas airport

ROCKWALL, Texas (AP) — The pilot of a small plane and his passenger were killed Thursday when the aircraft crashed near a North Texas airport, officials said.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. in a field across Texas 66 from Rockwall’s municipal airport. The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed after striking a power line, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane crashed nose-first into the ground, killing both occupants, Rockwall police Lt. Aaron McGrew said in a statement. The identities of the dead are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate the crash.