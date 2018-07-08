2 killed in overnight crashes

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say two people have been killed in separate crashes.

State police responded to a motorcycle accident on Route 3 in Rockland, and declared the driver dead on the scene at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Less than two hours later, a car rolled over on Interstate 495 in Wrentham, killing another person. It is not clear if anyone else was in the car or injured. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Names of the victims have not been released.