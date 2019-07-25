2 killed in Western Washington motorcycle accidents

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in Western Washington.

KOMO reports troopers responded to the first deadly crash at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday about five miles east of Sumas in Whatcom County.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Chase M. Westergreen, 32, of Bellingham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was heading east on a red Ducati motorcycle when he veered off the road and slammed into a dirt bank.

The second motorcyclist died in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Pacific County.

Troopers report 44-year-old Alexander A. Shine was about eight miles southwest of South Bend when he drove off the highway and plowed into a guardrail.