2 killed in Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died due to a house fire in Vancouver, Washington.

Crews were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday Because of the conditions, crews were forced to first put out a large body of the fire before entering the home.

KOIN reports that after entering, crews said the ceiling of the first floor had collapsed, covering the area with sheet rock and insulation. A woman was found under the debris and was taken out of the home and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. A second person, a man, was found dead a short time later. The woman later died.