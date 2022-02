LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — Two boys ages 12 and 13 are facing charges in connection with vandalism at a Catholic church in Massachusetts, police said.

The boys will be summoned to juvenile court to face two felony counts of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church stemming from white spray paint found on a statue, a clothing donation box, and a sign at St. Elizabeth Parish in Ludlow, police said in a statement Thursday.