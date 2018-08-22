2 injured in central Arkansas small aircraft crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two occupants of a small aircraft that crashed in central Arkansas have sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Pulaski County Sherriff Office spokesman Lieutenant Cody Burk says the pilot of the four-seat Piper Cherokee radioed air traffic control at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The pilot said he had engine problems and was attempting to land at Bredlow Farm airport, about 20 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Authorities say the plane crashed about a mile short of the airstrip.

Air traffic control alerted the sheriff's office after losing contact with the pilot. Burk says the plane was carrying the pilot and a passenger, who both sustained minor injuries, including possible broken bones, to their legs.