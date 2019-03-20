2 found guilty of disorderly conduct for ICE protest

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Two people accused of blocking a road in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Vermont have been found guilty of disorderly conduct.

MyNBC5 reports Constance Lesold and Michael McCleese were convicted Tuesday and sentenced to pay a $250 fine.

The two were among several people cited for the protest in Williston in July 2018.

McCleese said in court he did not intent to appear as an angry protester, but as a "60-year-old man who basically has a broken heart."

Most of those cited accepted a deal that would allow them to clear the charge in exchange for completing community service.

Both Lesold and McCleese say they stand by their actions, and McCleese says he will not pay the fine due to "his conscience."