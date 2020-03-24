2 found fatally shot after suburban Indianapolis standoff

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say they found a man and a woman fatally shot following a lengthy standoff in which shots were fired at officers.

Fishers Police officers responding to an apartment complex for a welfare check Monday were met with gunfire from a second-floor unit, Sgt. Tom Weger said. No officers were hit by gunfire.

Officers from several agencies spent more than three hours trying to contact a person inside the unit. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the two persons dead, Weger said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer identified them as Derrick Upshaw, 48, and Tiffany Plummer, 34.

Police say the two knew each other.