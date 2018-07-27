2 firefighters, 2 residents hurt in apartment fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Two firefighters and two residents are being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries after fire broke out at an apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles.

The fire was reported before 4 a.m. Friday in the upstairs of a four-unit apartment complex near Interstate 70. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities say the two residents suffered smoke inhalation. Details about the firefighters' injuries weren't immediately released.