2 deadly shootings in 4 days at Alabama convenience store

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A teen in Alabama accused of a deadly shooting at a convenience store Wednesday evening, which police say is the same location of a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Lamarcus Keon McNeal, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Xzavier Eatmon, 18, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit told news outlets Thursday.

Eatmon was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Winston’s Mini Mart in Tuscaloosa. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

McNeal ran from the scene but was caught nearby, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy.

“This incident was not related to the other shooting at the convenience store earlier in the week," Kennedy said.

Dominic Coleman, 20, was fatally shot outside the convenience store on Sunday. Nathaniel Patton, 18, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in that case, news outlets reported.

Both McNeal and Patton were booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. It's unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.