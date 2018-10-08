https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/2-dead-in-wrong-way-crash-in-Massachusetts-13289824.php
2 dead in wrong-way crash in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two New Hampshire residents have died in a wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway.
State police say a Nissan Altima was reportedly driving south in excess of 100 mph in the northbound lanes of Route 3 in Chelmsford at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when it collided head-on with a Dodge Avenger.
The driver of the Nissan, a 42-year-old woman from Nashua, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Their names were not immediately made public.
The cause, including why the woman was driving on the wrong side of the highway, remains under investigation.
View Comments