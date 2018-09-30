2 dead in Massachusetts house fire

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) — Two people have died in a weekend house fire in Massachusetts.

The fire in a single-family home in Southwick was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

No names were released but authorities say both victims were adults.

A third adult in the home escaped unharmed.

The occupant who escaped told firefighters that two people were still inside but fire Chief Russ Anderson says the flames were too intense for firefighters to make entry to search the building and they were forced to battle the blaze from the exterior.

The roof eventually collapsed and Anderson says the house is a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.