2 dead after twin engine plane crashes in Florida

LAKE WORTH, Florida (AP) — Florida authorities say that two people are dead following the crash of a twin engine plane.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred on Sunday morning just south of Palm Beach State College. The college is located in south Palm Beach County in southeast Florida.

The sheriff's office did not yet have a lot of details on the crash, but did say that deputies and fire rescue personnel were on the scene and that detectives were in route.