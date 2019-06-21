2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Ohio corn field

GOMER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed into a corn field in northwest Ohio, killing two people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday afternoon just north of Lima (LY'-muh).

The patrol said Friday that it was waiting on information from the Allen County coroner before releasing the identities of the people killed. Investigators haven't shared details about the circumstances of the crash or who owned the small aircraft.