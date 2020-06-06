2 children killed in swimming incident in Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother are dead after a swimming incident in Louisiana.

It happened about 7:40 p.m. Friday on Grand Isle, a narrow barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico. Authorities said the boys were caught in an undertow. Their 12-year-old cousin and a man were rescued and airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available Saturday.

Police said the children were swimming in the Gulf at the west end of the island. They were accompanied by two adult relatives, who were on the beach when they went under, authorities said.

“The mother's boyfriend went out to save them, and he was taken under as well,” Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry told WWL-TV.

All of the victims are from Houma. None of their names has been released.

This is the second drowning in the same location in as many weeks, Landry said. On May 24, a 17-year-old disappeared near the Andy P. Valence Memorial Bridge after being dragged away by strong currents. He was later identified as Oscar Gustavo Rivera Aguilar of Hammond.