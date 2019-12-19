2 children critical, 2 others hurt in train-truck crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children suffered critical injuries and two other people also were hurt Thursday when a freight train struck a pickup truck Thursday at a crossing in southwestern Michigan, state police said.

An adult was driving the truck with three child passengers when the crash occurred about 7:20 a.m. in Monroe Township, about 35 miles (57 kilometers) south of Detroit, police said.

The truck was struck by a CSX train while crossing the tracks on a private drive, police said.

Firefighters and police extracted the occupants of the truck, and they were transported to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said.

Two children were in critical condition, police said. The other child was in serious condition but stable, police said. The driver also was stable.

Nobody aboard the train was injured.

The cause of the crash was unclear. CSX was assisting state troopers with the investigation.