2 charged in shooting of doctor in Edina parking ramp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people accused in the shooting of a doctor during a robbery attempt in a hospital parking ramp in Edina are facing numerous charges, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Matthew Rush, 33, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. Lucinda Peterson, 50, is charged with two counts of aiding an offender and one count of aiding and abetting attempted aggravated robbery.

The 45-year-old doctor was shot Sept. 14 on the second floor of the ramp connected to M Health Fairview hospital. The bullet went through the skin of the victim's scalp and he is recovering.

The complaint says Rush pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill him. The doctor attempted to grab the gun from Rush but was shot. After Rush fled the scene, the victim noticed he was bleeding from the forehead and went inside the hospital for treatment, prosecutors say.

Rush, of Minnetonka, and Peterson, of Minneapolis, are scheduled to make their first court appearances Wednesday. They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail.