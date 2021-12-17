2 charged in ambush shooting of Baltimore police officer Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 6:10 p.m.
This combo of booking photo release by the Baltimore Police Department shows Travon Shaw, left, and Elliot Knox. The two men have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Baltimore Police Department via AP)
Baltimore Police cadets arrive to the neighborhood around Pennington Avenue following an overnight shooting of a Baltimore Police officer, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Car parts and damaged turf are seen in Curtis Bay Park following the shooting of a Baltimore Police officer early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The officer was shot and crashed through the fence into the park along Pennington Avenue. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
A neighborhood resident walks around a fence that was knocked down when a Baltimore Police officer was shot and crashed through the fence into Curtis Bay Park early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
This booking photo release by the Baltimore Police Department shows Travon Shaw. Two men, Shaw and Elliot Knox, have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Baltimore Police Department via AP)
This booking photo release by the Baltimore Police Department shows Elliot Knox. Two men, Knox and Travon Shaw, have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Baltimore Police Department via AP)
9 of9
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged in a recent ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 were in custody. He said at a news conference that the two face charges of attempted murder in the shooting early Thursday of Officer Keona Holley and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson.