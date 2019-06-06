2 brine spills reported in northern, western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says two releases of brine were reported in northern and western parts of the state this week.

One release happened Tuesday at the Fossum B 2R Water Injection Plant about four miles northwest of Maxbass, in Bottineau County. Scott Energy Partners reported that 33,600 gallons of brine were released due to a valve-piping connection leak. Cleanup is nearly complete.

On Wednesday, Missouri Basin Well Service reported that 143,094 gallons of brine were released due to a fire caused by a lightning strike at the Hydro Clear SWD 1, about 16 miles northeast of Alexander in McKenzie County. Cleanup is getting underway after all hot spots were eleminated.

Brine is a byproduct of oil production. In both cases, the spilled brine stayed on site.