2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for an Arkansas House seat that had been held by a civil rights attorney who died last year have advanced to a runoff.

Joy Springer won a plurality of votes in Tuesday's primary for the House District 34 seat and Ryan Davis finished in second place in the four-person race. The two will face off in a runoff on Feb. 11.

The Little Rock seat had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.

The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Roderick Talley in the March 3 special election to serve the remainder of Walker's term. No Republicans filed to run for the seat. The special election coincides with Arkansas' primary.