2 Vermont areas to get $800k in brownfields grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Two contaminated Vermont properties are going to be cleaned up with help of $800,000 in brownfields grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A $500,000 award will go to the Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation, Bethel to help clean up the Valley Motor Sales site in Bethel.

The site originally opened in 1929 as a gas station and between 1933 and 2018 it operated as automobile dealership under two different owners. The site is contaminated with PCBs and petroleum.

The other $300,000 will go to the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission to conduct environmental site assessments, develop cleanup plans, and support reuse planning and community outreach activities for various sites, focusing on Springfield.

“Today’s investment of EPA Brownfields assessment and cleanup funding provides a much-needed boost for economic development and job creation in many of New England’s hardest hit and underserved communities,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. “Brownfields projects are always an economic catalyst, and this funding has never been more important to our local partners.”