ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers have been charged with sexually assaulting four women, while a third office has been charged with witness tampering in the case.

Officer Lafeal Lawshea, 38, is charged with two counts of forcible rape and counts of forcible sodomy, sexual misconduct and tampering with a victim, while Officer Torey Phelps, 38, is charged with one count of forcible rape, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.