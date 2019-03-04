2 Louisiana firefighters hurt in apartment fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Two firefighters have been hurt while battling a blaze at an apartment complex in Louisiana.

News outlets reported the fire was reported Monday morning at a complex in Lafayette.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said 65 firefighters were called to the blaze at Maison Lafitte Apartments.

It appeared no one else was hurt.

One firefighter suffered a muscle injury and was taken to a hospital. The second firefighter suffered flash burns. Both were expected to recover. Their names have not been released.

The fire appeared to have spread through an attic that stretches across three buildings.

It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the apartments.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.