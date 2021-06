HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Two Gary men have agreed to plead guilty to federal charges in the slaying of a pizza delivery driver and admit that they lured the man to an abandoned house for a planned robbery.

Terryante A. Flournoy, 22, and Ciontay J. Wright, 21, signed plea agreements Wednesday under which both will plead guilty to attempted robbery, with Flournoy also pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.