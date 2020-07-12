2 Florida strip clubs shut down for violating Covid rules

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials shut down two Florida strip clubs as part of a statewide crackdown on violators of an emergency order that forced bars to close in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the licenses of Le Palace Otown in Orlando and Show N Tail The Legend in Panama City Beach, saying that patrons didn't observe social distancing guidelines.

In both cases, the orders said DBPR had the authority to suspend a license if there is an “immediate health to the public health, safety or welfare.”

In the case of Le Palace Otown, state regulators said, the bar was in violation of the terms of both the governor’s executive order for Phase 2 as well as the DBPR emergency order two weeks ago shutting bars back down. The business failed to observe social distancing guidelines, and customers were in “close proximity” to each other and to performers, the order said.

Show N Tail required customers to pay a cover charge, which entitled them to a “free” alcoholic beverage and to “observe any adult entertainment,” according to its suspension order.