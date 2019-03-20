2 Adirondack hikers die in 3 days, medical issues cited

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two hikers have died over three days in the Adirondack Mountains after suffering medical episodes.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reports a 51-year-old man from Plattsburgh died on the Blueberry Hill trails Friday, and a 52-year-old man from Glen Falls died on Catamount Mountain Sunday.

Rangers and emergency responders were dispatched to Blueberry Hill after receiving a call about a man in medical distress. They were unable to revive him with CPR and an automated external defibrillator.

An obituary posted online identified the man who collapsed on Catamount as Alan Wadleigh, an avid hiker who had climbed the 46 highest Adirondack peaks.

A 911 caller said Wadleigh collapsed while taking a break. Rangers reached him by snowmobile but failed to revive him with CPR.