1st virus death reported on the island of Kauai in Hawaii

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The first coronavirus death on the island of Kauai in the state of Hawaii has been reported.

Mayor Derek Kawakami announced in a statement on Monday that an elderly resident of the island with no travel history died. COVID-19 has killed 232 others in Hawaii.

“It is heartbreaking to report this news especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches this week,” Kawakami said. “As a community, we share in this painful loss together and we extend our sincere prayers, love and aloha to the family and loved ones of this individual.”

Another Kauai resident died in Arizona earlier this year, The Garden Island reported.

The island reported four new confirmed virus cases on Monday, including an adult resident and three adult visitors. Kauai has had 117 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Just over 15% of the new confirmed cases were reported in the four days preceding Tuesday.

The island has reported no current hospitalizations. The state currently has 72 people hospitalized who have been infected.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.