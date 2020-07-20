1st testing lab in Rhode Island to certify marijuana potency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has licensed a laboratory to test marijuana produced by licensed growers and distributed at dispensaries for medical use in the state.

The Department of Health said Monday it issued a license to Green Peaks Analytical to sample and test marijuana to identify the potency of active ingredients.

“Like all other patients in Rhode Island, people who use medical marijuana deserve to have access to safe medication, and they deserve to have accurate information about that medication,” said Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of Rhode Island's health department, in a statement.

Previously, growers in Rhode Island tested their own products or dispensaries tested the marijuana they sold themselves if they had the capacity, or contracted with unlicensed private labs.

The Departments of Business Regulation and Health will consult with Rhode Island's three dispensaries, growers and patients over six weeks to set a deadline for including potency totals on all marijuana products sold in the state.

Eleven states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational use of marijuana, but not all have allowed for retail stores. More than half of states have medical marijuana programs.