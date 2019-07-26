1st man scheduled to be executed has Spokane connection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The first man scheduled to die after the Justice Department's decision to reinstate capital punishment is a 46-year-old white supremacist who once set off a bomb that damaged Spokane City Hall.

Danny Lewis Lee is being held at a maximum security prison in Indiana, and is now scheduled for lethal injection on Dec. 9.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday named Lee along with four other men to be executed by the end of January for murders of minors and the elderly dating back to the 1990s.

The Spokesman-Review says Lee was sentenced to death in 1999 for the suffocation deaths of three people in Arkansas.

Lee was involved in the April 29, 1996, bombing of Spokane City Hall. The building was damaged but no one was hurt.

