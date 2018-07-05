19-year-old man drowns in eastern Missouri quarry

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man drowned after jumping into a water-filled quarry in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Cole Duffel of Chesterfield was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after jumping into the old quarry about 70 miles south of St. Louis in Madison County.

The patrol says Duffell resurfaced for a short time, went back under water and did not resurface.

The old quarry is in an area north of Fredericktown known as Paradise Cove or the Offsets.