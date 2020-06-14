19-year-old killed in crash in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — A car crash in Wilbraham left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Mountain Road and Ridge Road shortly before 6 a.m. and found a badly damaged car. The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name was not immediately released. The crash is being investigated by Wilbraham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.