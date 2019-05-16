186 alcohol sellers charged in underage drinking crackdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 180 establishments holding New York state liquor licenses have been charged with serving minors during last month's statewide crackdown on underage drinking.

That's according to state officials who say April's monthlong enforcement effort resulted in charges being filed against 186 out of the 851 bars, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores in 46 counties that were visited by underage decoys working with investigators.

The compliance checks were conducted by the State Liquor Authority, the state Department of Motor Vehicles and local law enforcement agencies.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the start of the statewide sweeps in early April. He says it was the state's latest effort to catch people using fake identifications to buy alcohol and to hold businesses accountable for illegal sales.