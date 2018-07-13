18-year-old drowns in Chehalis River

ELMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Elma, Washington, man drowned while swimming in the Chehalis River near the South Elma Bridge.

KIRO-TV reports that the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office said he was swimming with a 17-year-old girl when the drowning occurred on Thursday.

The girl told officials that were trying to swim across the river to a gravel bar when the man became distressed.

The girl said she attempted to help the man before swimming to retrieve a pallet on shore to assist, and then he went underwater.

