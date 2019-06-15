18 New York sites nominated to historic registers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An Adirondack farm, a Niagara Falls church and a Schenectady apartment hotel are among 18 properties and districts nominated for the New York state and national registers of historic places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the nominations Friday. He says placing the landmarks on the historic registers helps ensure they have the funds needed to preserve and promote them.

There are more than 120,000 historic buildings, structures and sites across New York state on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current nominees include the Asgaard Farm in Au Sable Forks, the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church complex in Niagara Falls and the five-story Alexandra Apartment Hotel in Schenectady.