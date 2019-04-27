18 Massachusetts mosques to take part in "Open Mosque Day"

BOSTON (AP) — Eighteen mosques across Massachusetts are taking part in the third annual "Open Mosque Day."

Supporters of the Sunday event say it's meant to give members of the public a chance to meet their Muslim neighbors.

CAIR-Massachusetts and the Islamic Council of New England say visitors will have a chance to tour a mosque, hear a brief introduction to Islam, and observe a Muslim prayer service.

Martin Bentz, the event's organizer, says inviting neighbors in to see what a mosque looks like helps to break down walls between groups.

The open mosque events will generally take place between 3 and 6 p.m.

Participating mosques are located across the state, including in Boston, Cambridge, Worcester, Framingham, Chelmsford, Lynn, Hadley, Quincy, Sharon, Dartmouth, Wayland, Medford, Chelsea, Haverhill, West Springfield, and Malden.