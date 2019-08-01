17 hospitalized after buses, dump truck collide near Chicago

LIBERTVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say 17 children and adults have been hospitalized after a dump truck crashed into two school buses in north suburban Chicago.

Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Covelli says the buses were carrying a total of about 70 people in unincorporated Libertyville about 11:10 a.m. Thursday when the truck struck the rear of one bus, causing that bus to crash into the bus ahead of it.

Covelli say about 17 people on the buses, including drivers and students, went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The rest were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Covelli says both buses carried middle school-age students from the North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook.