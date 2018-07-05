16-year-old girl dies at North Carolina waterfall

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has died at a North Carolina waterfall.

News outlets reported the girl fell from Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County around noon on the Fourth of July. Her name has not been released. The waterfall is about 125 feet (38 meters) high.

Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks said the girl went over the falls at Gorges State Park in the Pisgah National Forest.

The Lake Toxaway Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service also responded. It took several hours to recover the body.

Officials have not offered details about how the girl fell.

Another child with the teen was rescued by family members.

News outlets report there have been at least six deaths at waterfalls in western North Carolina this year.