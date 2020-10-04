16 Yellowstone workers test positive for COVID in September

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say 16 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in September, marking a significant uptick in cases.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the number of positive cases in September quadrupled from the number reported between May 18 and Aug. 30. During that time, four park employees and one contractor tested positive for the virus and have since recovered.

Seven of the employees who tested positive in September work for the National Park Service, and nine work for concessions. Eight of the 16 employees have recovered.

Park officials say all employees who have tested positive have been isolated according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Out of the estimated 2,000 Yellowstone employees, a total of .08% have tested positive for the virus.

Testing also ramped up significantly in September.

The park recently reported that August was its second busiest on record, despite fewer visits in March, April, May and June. Visitors are being urged to recreate responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines from the CDC and local health departments.

