15-year-old fatally shocked on Detroit warehouse roof

DETROIT (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shocked while helping with roof repairs on a Detroit warehouse, police said.

The boy was with a person leasing the vacant warehouse when he was injured Friday afternoon in what investigators believed was an accident, Detroit police said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was electrocuted when came into contact with an overhead power line, DTE Energy said

The incident serves as a reminder of the danger of energized power lines and the need to stay at least 20 feet away from any line, the company said.