15-year-old boy shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Dustin Dierenfeldt said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Rosedale area of the city Saturday evening.

They found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the victim lived in the area but no names have been released.

No other information was immediately released.