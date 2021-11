PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 slaying of an 18-year-old Massachusetts woman has been increased to $15,000, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The announcement by the Berkshire district attorney's office came on the 47th anniversary of the discovery of Kim Benoit's body along a riverbank in Florida, Massachusetts, days after her family had reported the North Adams teenager missing.